ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp (CVE:SNM) dropped 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 125,550 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 239,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

