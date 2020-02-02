Share Buyback Program Approved by BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Board of Directors

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

