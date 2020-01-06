SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Canopy Growth Corporation – CGC

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CGC). Such investors are advised to Robert S. Willoughby at or, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Canopy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 14, 2019, Canopy announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Among other results, Canopy reported revenue that fell below the lowest analyst estimate and an EBITDA loss of C$155.7 million, which one analyst described as “astounding.” The Company further advised investors that it was unlikely to meet its previous revenue guidance of C$250 million by the fiscal fourth quarter. On this news, Canopy’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 14, 2019.

