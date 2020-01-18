Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.92. Sharp shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 12,042 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHCAY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sharp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 167.37% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

