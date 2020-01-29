Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,139. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMED. ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

