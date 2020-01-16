SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Up 11.1% in December

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 671,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have commented on SHSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SharpSpring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In other SharpSpring news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,213 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $27,728.19. Insiders have sold 13,699 shares of company stock valued at $132,528 over the last ninety days. 25.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 20.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 21.2% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

SHSP traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.05.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 54.83%. Analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing