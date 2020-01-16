Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Declares — Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 109.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.4%.

SJR stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities cut Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

