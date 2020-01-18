Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.60

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 25429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$28.50 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.17 million and a PE ratio of 15.57.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$394.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$402.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd will post 0.3341772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

