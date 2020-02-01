Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.71

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.71 and last traded at C$10.74, with a volume of 72217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities downgraded Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Shawcor from C$20.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.33. The company has a market cap of $737.99 million and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$394.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$402.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

