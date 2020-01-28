Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.30.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$11.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$11.39 and a 52 week high of C$22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$394.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$402.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

