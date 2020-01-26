Sheila A. Murray Sells 25,000 Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Sheila A. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$579,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,047 shares in the company, valued at C$1,160,564.91.

Sheila A. Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sheila A. Murray sold 11,300 shares of CI Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.85, for a total value of C$235,553.02.

TSE CIX opened at C$23.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.42. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of C$17.23 and a twelve month high of C$23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5199998 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

