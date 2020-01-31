Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Shell Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 899,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,565. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 217,545 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 137,170 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 127,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

