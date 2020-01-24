Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Down 9.7%

Sherritt International Corp (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares were down 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 23,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

About Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

