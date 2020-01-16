Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $587.88. The company had a trading volume of 183,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $380.56 and a twelve month high of $597.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.52.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,425,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after buying an additional 69,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

