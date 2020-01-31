Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $21.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $568.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $579.69 and a 200 day moving average of $552.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $397.00 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.36.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

