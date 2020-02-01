Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $615.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $620.00 to $615.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHW. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $582.96.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $11.91 on Friday, hitting $556.99. The company had a trading volume of 895,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $397.00 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $579.30 and a 200-day moving average of $552.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

