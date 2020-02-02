Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.96.

Shares of SHW opened at $556.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $397.00 and a one year high of $599.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $579.30 and its 200-day moving average is $552.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

