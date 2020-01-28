Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $584.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $389.01 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.71.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?