ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the December 31st total of 114,700 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

PIXY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,219. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ShiftPixy will post -13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

