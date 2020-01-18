Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shiloh Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:SHLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 93,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. Shiloh Industries has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $258.96 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

