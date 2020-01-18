SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.33. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.