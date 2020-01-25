SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.01

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 83294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SHECY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?