Shine Corporate (ASX:SHJ) Shares Down 3.1%

Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.95 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.95 ($0.67), approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.98 ($0.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.60 million and a PE ratio of 12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.81.

About Shine Corporate (ASX:SHJ)

Shine Corporate Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and Emerging Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides medical negligence, public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

