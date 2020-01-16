Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.17. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ship Finance International news, insider Cullen Keith bought 600,000 shares of Ship Finance International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,469,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the period. 31.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

