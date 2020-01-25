Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SFL. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Ship Finance International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of SFL opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Ship Finance International has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Ship Finance International news, insider Cullen Keith bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ship Finance International by 121.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ship Finance International by 97.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ship Finance International (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com