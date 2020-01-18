Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Major Shareholder Sells $2,537,870.40 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $4,275,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

