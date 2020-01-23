Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Major Shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr Sells 61,459 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 61,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $2,707,883.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $7,454,105.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $2,537,870.40.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 214.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $31,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after acquiring an additional 616,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth $18,115,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after acquiring an additional 229,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)