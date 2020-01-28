Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Update

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $68.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $1,122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $142,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,563,776 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth about $2,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth about $4,275,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

