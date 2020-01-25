Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 214.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $142,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,563,776 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

