Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 191,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $508.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.84. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 13.88%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing