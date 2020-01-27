Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) Receives €47.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.83 ($55.62).

SAE has been the topic of several research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of SAE traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €45.50 ($52.91). The stock had a trading volume of 16,013 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $549.41 million and a P/E ratio of -16.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.11. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 12-month high of €47.20 ($54.88).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

