Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $330.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.43.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $469.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.42. Shopify has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $476.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve