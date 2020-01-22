Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $485.00 at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $357.96.

SHOP opened at $465.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify has a 12 month low of $154.10 and a 12 month high of $472.86.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

