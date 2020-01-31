Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $500.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $479.33 and last traded at $475.91, with a volume of 40623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $467.66.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

