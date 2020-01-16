Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $420.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC set a $350.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $346.18.

NYSE SHOP traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $449.58. 991,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.02 and a beta of 1.21. Shopify has a 12 month low of $153.30 and a 12 month high of $453.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

