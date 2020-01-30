Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,005. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.57. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 62.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the third quarter worth $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

