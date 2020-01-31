Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNWH. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 507.50 ($6.68).

RNWH stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Renew has a twelve month low of GBX 359.60 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 523 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 423.27. The stock has a market cap of $376.65 million and a P/E ratio of 17.41.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Renew will post 3915.0002255 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

