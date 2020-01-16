Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STB has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

STB traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,665 ($21.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,539.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,404.77. The firm has a market cap of $304.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

