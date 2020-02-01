Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for TUI (LON:TUI)

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut TUI to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TUI in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded TUI to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut TUI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

TUI opened at GBX 778.40 ($10.24) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 921.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 920.10. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?