Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 (LON:LSAA)

LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 (LON:LSAA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 stock opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.80. LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 has a 12-month low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

