Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Increases By 5.4%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 309,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABB shares. DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. ABB has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

