Short Interest in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Increases By 11.0%

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 12,680,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ACHN. JMP Securities lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

ACHN stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $946.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after acquiring an additional 324,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,575,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 218,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

