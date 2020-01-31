Short Interest in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Declines By 5.3%

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aemetis stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Aemetis worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 1,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,126. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

