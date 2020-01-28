Short Interest in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Increases By 62.5%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other AeroCentury news, President Michael Gerhard Magnusson purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,250 shares of company stock worth $52,335.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroCentury stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.66% of AeroCentury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroCentury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of ACY opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. AeroCentury has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?