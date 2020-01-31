Short Interest in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Drops By 9.2%

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

