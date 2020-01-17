Short Interest in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Decreases By 7.4%

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AGFS stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.65. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGFS. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers