Short Interest in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Declines By 9.9%

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 328,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 366.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 72,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,133. Airgain has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airgain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

