Short Interest in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Increases By 14.2%

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.73. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $131.61.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.71%.

In other news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ALG. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

