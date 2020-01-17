Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Declines By 5.4%

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.48% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 550,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

