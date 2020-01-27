Short Interest in AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Drops By 50.0%

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.17% of AMCON Distributing worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DIT opened at $77.98 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

